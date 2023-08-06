Victoria’s Secrets: Call to action!

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

With the cool breezes flowing through the tent where Rabbi Marc Schneier held his “In Conversation” talk with CUNY Chancellor Félix Matos Rodríguez, the boiling hot subject of antisemitism on college campuses was brilliantly brought to a simmer.

I’ve known the warm, brilliant chancellor since his days as president of Queens College and Hostos Community College. He led Queens College to its highest academic ratings and also had the warmest relationship with the Jewish community on campus. He did such a good job, that he was tapped to lead the 400,000 CUNY students and faculty.

Rodríguez, who now leads the largest urban college system in the U.S., spoke about his passion and pride that CUNY provides 60% of its students a free education. He was recently selected as vice chair of the American Council of Education’s (ACE) board of directors.

When congregant (and business leader) Ari Ackerman stood up to tell him that he personally picketed after the CUNY Law School dean was not chastised for applauding the valedictorian who had just spewed antisemitic, anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian remarks, the chancellor was candid with his answers and later spoke privately with Ari.

The rabbi pressed Rodríguez to use his new national platform to create a plan to attack the antisemitism and anti-Israel attitudes on college campuses around the country.

Guests asked for a call to action at CUNY and beyond, and with a smile on his face and his modesty showing, Rodríguez said he remains committed to continue making changes at CUNY campuses. Knowing his honesty and devotion to his mission, I have no doubt his hard work to accomplish the goal of eradicating all forms of hatred will remain a top priority on his agenda.

As if he was a rock star, people from the audience flocked to Rodríguez to ask questions as he patiently lingered to speak with the concerned guests.

Planning FIT gala

Mona Aboelnaga Kanaan and her husband hosted Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) President Dr. Joyce Brown and leaders in the fashion industry at their Water Mill home to plan the prestigious school’s gala in May 2024.