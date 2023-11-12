Victoria’s Secrets: A most remarkable week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

My week back from the Hamptons had begun with my attending a luncheon for AIPAC, the group that builds bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel relationship, that was honoring dear friends Jeffrey Levine and his family, Mitchell and Isabelle Hochberg and Mona and David Sterling, who had invited me to be their guest at the luncheon of 1,100 people representing the real estate industry.

I was so happy to see and hug my old friend, Congresswoman Grace Meng, who warmly said, “The Jewish people were with me when there was harassment of the Chinese community and I’m with Israel now!”

A fascinating bonus of the gathering — held at the New York Hilton — was an interview with the distinguished and powerful former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and his son, Congressman Jimmy Panetta, conducted by Jeremy Bash. They talked about the war raging in Israel and Gaza.

During the discussion, both father (Panetta also led the CIA and was a congressman who chaired the budget committee) and son strongly told the sold out audience that “democracy is at stake” and that Israel must be supported!

The father and son team stated clearly that the terrorist groups around the world, including Hamas, Isis and Hezbollah, as well as countries like Russia, North Korea and China, want democracy destroyed.

The Panettas explained that the Israel-Hamas War is one not only to save Israel’s democracy, but ours, too! It was a powerful message and an extraordinary experience to hear their perspective!

Last week, our newspapers published pictures of the Israeli hostages being held by the Hamas terrorists. It’s been an eye-opener to then see and hear people in our city screaming hateful rhetoric against Israel and Jews.

I thought I’d share facts that these protesters are missing:

Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East where citizens have political rights and civil liberties Over 100 buses daily are going into Gaza through Egypt vetted by Israel and the United States carrying needed supplies to the Palestinian people Hamas is a terrorist organization that is the government in Gaza

I hope people protesting and screaming and spewing antisemetic attacks understand we are not only saving Israel, we are saving our way of life.

Back in fabulous Flushing

Being back in Queens, I was delighted to visit Flushing for our Village Care-sponsored Health Expo and then to celebrate my son Josh’s birthday!

Flushing is on fire and looking fabulous, bursting with people and new construction. It is now one of the largest “Chinatown” areas in New York and you can almost feel the heartbeat of the community with the people on the streets, the activity in the stores and the new beautiful buildings being built.

The Health Expo at the Sheraton LaGuardia East Hotel was oganized by my daughter Elizabeth and her team.

As a bonus, it was my son Josh’s birthday on Nov. 2 and Elizabeth surprised him with a birthday cake! They joined me for a spontaneous lunch at the bustling Asian Jewels restaurant on 39th Avenue for a delicious dim sum lunch. We ate from endless choices of food displayed on carts that the waitresses brought to the table.

It was an unexpected celebration. How lucky I felt to find joy during these troubled times!

Congratulations

Celebrating Judge Bernard Graham’s victory as Brooklyn’s Surrogate Court Judge with colleagues at Felice Montague in Brooklyn. From l. to r., standing: Judge Pamela Fischer, Judge Wayne Saitta & Judge Mark Partnow. From l. to r., seated: Judge Bernard Graham & Judge Lawrence Knipel.