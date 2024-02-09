Man shot during armed robbery in Glendale, gunman remains at large: NYPD

Cops are looking for a gunman who shot a man in front of a community fridge pantry in Glendale on Friday morning.

Sign up for our QNS.com email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 23-year-old man was shot and wounded during an armed robbery in front of a Glendale car service company on Friday morning.

Police from the 104th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a shooting in front of the Fenix XL Car & Limo Corp at 586 Seneca Ave. at 6:45 a.m. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his left leg. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the man to Elmhurst Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim was confronted by a gunman who demanded his property and when he didn’t comply, the perpetrator shot him in the leg before he forcibly removed the wounded man’s watch and cell phone, police said. The suspect was last seen running away from the scene northbound on Seneca Avenue toward Menahan Street.

The suspect is described as a Black man of an unknown age, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Feb. 4, the 104th Precinct has reported 20 robberies so far in 2024, four fewer than the 24 reported at the same point last year, a decrease of 16.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Assaults are on the rise in the 104th with 30 reported so far this year, eight more than the 22 reported at the same point in 2023, an increase of 36.4%, according to CompStat.



Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.