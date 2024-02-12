Cops have reportedly shot and killed a suspect in Far Rockaway on Monday after he brandished a firearm, sources familiar with the matter reported.

Police in Far Rockaway reportedly shot and killed a suspect armed with what was later determined to be a fake gun during an apparent domestic dispute on Monday, NYPD brass said.

According to NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, cops from the 101st Precinct rushed to an apartment located at 409 Beach 51st St. at around 10:34 a.m. on Feb. 12, after receiving reports that gunfire had erupted.

Upon arrival at the Ocean Bay apartments, cops did not find evidence that shots had been fired, they were, however, met at the door of the 4th floor apartment by a man stating he had some kind of dispute with his brother who had locked himself in the back bedroom.

“They knocked on the door, they had a conversation through the door for a few minutes. At which point the door opens up, our members go to step into the door and then the male points a firearm at them,” Chief Maddrey said.

Maddrey reported that the cops repeatedly instructed the gunman to drop the firearm, but he refused and the officers opened fire.

“They immediately start to render aid chest compressions. They started to cut his clothes to locate the wound. They reached out for additional units, for emergency medical services to respond,” Maddrey said. “The male was removed to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 11:57 a.m.”

As the investigation unfolded, police examined the gun, subsequently determining it to be an “imitation” firearm.

“Right now, it does appear to be an imitation firearm,” Chief Maddrey said.

Both of the cops involved in the incident were transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Still, they were not reported injured during the shooting.

It is not currently clear why the two brothers were involved in the altercation.

Police are asking the public to steer clear of the area as a massive emergency response operation investigates.