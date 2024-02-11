Quantcast
Teen jumped, stabbed outside Middle Village grocery store

By Ben Brachfeld Posted on
File photo by Ben Brachfeld

A 17-year-old boy in Middle Village is recovering at a local hospital after being jumped and stabbed by multiple individuals on Saturday.

Police say they discovered the teenager outside Middle Village Produce, on Metropolitan Avenue near 75th Street, just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. The teen told responding officers that he was approached by five males who tackled and assaulted him.

The teen was taken to Wyckoff Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the teen appears to have been targeted and do not believe the attack was random. The attackers have not been identified.

The 104th Precinct in Queens, where the incident occurred, has seen 30 felony assaults since the beginning of 2024, 36% higher than the totals seen at this time last year, according to NYPD statistics.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

