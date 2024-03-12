Attorney general’s office opens investigation into NYPD fatal shooting in Rego Park on Friday

The New York Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into the fatal NYPD-involved shooting at a Rego Park apartment building last Friday evening.

Sign up for our QNS.com email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) on Tuesday launched a probe into the police-involved fatal shooting of 46-year-old Djamshed Nematov on March 8 following an encounter with the NYPD in Rego Park.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills received a 911 call reporting a man stabbing his wife in a second-floor apartment on 62nd Avenue near 102 Street.

When four officers rushed into the apartment building at 99-44 62nd Ave. and ran up a flight of stairs they found Nematov in the hallway holding a 12-inch knife. Nematov allegedly advanced toward the officers with the knife raised. They ordered Nematov to drop the knife and as he continued to move toward them a sergeant deployed his taser while two officers fired four shots from their service weapons.

The officers immediately began CPR and EMS responded to the scene and rushed Nematov to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officers recovered two knives at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported where a police officer or peace officer, including a correction officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act of omission.

Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed.

Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

Before the fatal shooting, Nematov allegedly stabbed his 46-year-old wife Amira twice during an argument at their grandchild’s first birthday party.

The wounded woman ran from the apartment screaming for help just before the NYPD arrived on the scene.

EMS transported her to Elmhurst Hospital where she received treatment for her stab wounds and was listed in stable condition.