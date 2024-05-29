Summer fun on a budget: Free activities to explore in Queens

As summer heats up, Queens offers a plethora of free events and activities, ensuring residents and visitors alike can enjoy the season without stretching their wallets. From outdoor concerts to art exhibitions, here’s a guide to enjoying Queens this summer at no cost.

Outdoor Concerts and Performances

This summer, various neighborhoods across Queens will host free outdoor concerts featuring local bands that play everything from jazz to folk. Highlights include the New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks series at Cunningham Park in Fresh Meadows on Thursday, June 13. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and picnics to enjoy a night of world-class classical music, capped off with a stunning fireworks display.

Opera enthusiasts will enjoy the Metropolitan Opera’s Summerstage event at Socrates Sculpture Park in Long Island City on Friday, June 28. This free recital features emerging stars and seasoned musicians, bringing the grandeur of opera outdoors.

Cultural Festivals

The summer also features the vibrant Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Flushing on August 3-4, celebrating with dragon boat races, traditional Chinese foods, and cultural performances. Additionally, the Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day on August 24 in Flushing offers a fun-filled day with interactive games, music, and a chance to play on the US Open tennis courts.

Art and Museum Visits

The Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria offers free admission on Thursdays from 2–6 p.m., perfect for movie buffs and digital enthusiasts. The New York Hall of Science in Flushing also offers free access on Friday afternoons and early Sunday mornings, providing a dynamic and interactive learning experience.

Historical Tours

Explore Queens’ rich past with free walking tours of historic neighborhoods like Astoria and Jackson Heights. The Jackson Heights Beautification Group sponsors a day of celebration on June 8, with lectures, exhibitions of vintage photos, and more, highlighting the area’s architectural and cultural heritage.

Nature and Parks

The Queens Botanical Garden offers free admission on Wednesday and Sunday afternoons through October, and daily from November through March. The Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge provides guided bird-watching tours, also free but requiring prior registration.

Library Programs

The Queens Public Library system enhances the season with a variety of free programming, including book readings, craft workshops, and educational seminars. Check your local library for upcoming events.

Street Events and Markets

Enjoy the local vibe at various fairs and markets, such as the Astoria Park Carnival from June 5-9, and the Queens Night Market, which runs every Saturday (weather permitting) from 4 p.m. to midnight- a spectacle of art, music, and food.

This guide offers just a glimpse of the myriad ways to enjoy a vibrant, cost-free summer in Queens!