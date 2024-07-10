NYPD searching for burglary crew that targeted nearly 30 laundromats in Queens and others in Brooklyn and the Bronx

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are looking for three masked men who broke into Susan’s Laundromat at 85-12 Grand Ave. at around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, June 24, while a fourth member of their crew acted as a lookout near their getaway car parked in front.

The burglars stole $1,800 in cash and removed a payment machine for the laundry room continuing an undetermined amount of cash.

Investigators believe this is the same burglary crew that has targeted 40 laundromats across Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx in the last four months. In each case, three to four masked men break into the commercial establishments during the overnight and early morning hours, removing coin machines, merchandise, property and cash from registers. Each time, the men sped away in various vehicles with stolen license plates. No injuries were reported as a result of these burglaries.

Since March, the crew has targeted 29 laundromats in Queens in the 102nd, 104th, 105th, 106th, 107th, 108th, 109th, 111th, 112th and 115th Precincts. They have struck three times in Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct and nine times in the Bronx in the confines of the 40th, 43rd, 48th, 49th and 50th Precincts.

