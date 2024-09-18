Doctor at Woodhaven medical facility busted for allegedly sexually abusing two patients and making inappropriate comments about their genitals: NYPD

Detectives from Queens SVU arrested Dr. Amir Sitafalwalla for allegedly sexually assaulting patients at this medical facility on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A doctor at a Woodhaven urgent care facility was arrested on Sept. 9 by detectives from the Queens Special Victims Squad for sexual abuse and forcible touching of one of his patients last month.

Amir Sitafalwalla, 72, of Fairway Drive in Manhasset, Long Island, was booked at the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill and arraigned in Queens Criminal Court for the sexual assault of a 21-year-old man who visited the ModernMD, located at 89-22 Jamaica Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim arrived for his appointment on the evening of Wednesday, August 14. Sitafalwalla told him to drop his pants, and he allegedly started rubbing the man’s inner thigh before placing his hand on his patient’s penis and rubbing it without his consent. The doctor complimented the victim, allegedly saying: “You have a beautiful penis,” according to the complaint. He then asked, “How big is your penis when it’s erect?”

While Sitafalwalla was rubbing his penis, he also allegedly stated, “Your penis is straight and not curved like mine.”

This is the second open case against the doctor. He was criminally charged in March 2023 with sexual assault and forcible touching for a similar encounter with a patient inside the ModernMD in Woodhaven on Jan. 19.

According to the criminal complaint, a young man came in for a COVID test, and Sitafalwalla told him to unbuckle his pants. The doctor grabbed his penis, manipulated it, and stated, “You have a nice penis. Good length. I wish mine was like yours. Mine is not as thick.”

Sitafalwallah took it a step further while his patient sat upright on the examination bed, asking him to pull down his mask. When the patient complied, the defendant grabbed his face and kissed him, according to the criminal complaint.

Sitafalwallah was ordered to return to court for both cases on Nov. 13.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office and the Queens Special Victims Squad are investigating these allegations and have specially trained professionals who can speak with victims in a safe environment. Anyone who may have had any type of contact with Sitafalwalla can contact the NYPD Sex Crimes Hotline at 1-212-267-RAPE (7273). The NYPD is asking any other victims to come forward by calling the NYPD’s Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-646-610-7272.