Many Queens priests on Diocese of Brooklyn list of clergy credibly accused of sexually abusing minors

The Diocese of Brooklyn released on Feb. 15 its list of living and deceased clergy who were determined to have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

The list spans over 166 years of the diocese. Diocesan officials believe that the accusations made against those on the list may be true.

Among the living priests that stand accused and have served in Queens include Brian Keller (St. Margaret, Middle Village), Andrezj Lukianiuk (Sacred Heart, Glendale) and Adam Prochaski (St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr, Ozone Park; Holy Cross, Maspeth). The full list contains names of clergy who have been convicted, who have admitted to sexual misconduct with a minor or who have had allegations determined credible by the Independent Diocesan Review Board.

Click here to view the full list.

“We know this list will generate many emotions for victims who have suffered terribly. For their suffering, I am truly sorry,” said Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, leader of the Diocese of Brooklyn. “I have met with many victims who have told me that more than anything, they want an acknowledgment of what was done to them. This list gives that recognition and I hope it will add another layer of healing for them on their journey toward wholeness.”

According to the diocese, the number of incidents of clergy sexual abuse peaked in the 1960s and 1970s, however reports weren’t made until after 2002 following the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People was enacted. Reports also saw another surge in 2017 when the diocese started the Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program (IRCP).

Of the 108 names on the list — which the diocese says only represents 5 percent of their clergy — about two-thirds of the accused priests are deceased. The majority of accused priests on the list were ordained between 1930 and 1979.

The Diocese of Brooklyn has mandated by the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, guidelines that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops approved in 2005. The charter includes, but is not limited to, a zero tolerance policy in which any clergy member credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor is permanently removed from ministry.

The charter also mandates sexual abuse awareness training for children and adults; specifically all clergy members, teachers, parish and academy/school employees, catechists and volunteers who work directly with children. Employees and volunteers also must agree to initial and ongoing criminal background checks and must sign a code of conduct.

To help the victims, the diocese established an Independent Reporting Line for anyone to report allegations of abuse. Victims can call 888-634-4499 to report, and all reports generated are immediately reported to the Brooklyn or Queens District Attorney.

The diocese’s Office of Victim Assistance provides referrals for therapy, support groups for survivors as well as a yearly Healing Mass to pray for all who have been impacted by sexual abuse.

Bishop DiMarzio Video Statement on List Release (English) from Diocese of Brooklyn Press Office on Vimeo.