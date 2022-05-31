Aldi opens new grocery store in Jamaica

Aldi, a national discount supermarket chain that offers brands at low prices, opened a new store in Jamaica on Thursday, May 26.

The store, located at 92-29 168th St., is part of Aldi’s continuing expansion throughout New York City and Long Island, according to Brendan Gerrity, director of operations at Aldi.

“We really want to continue to expand our footprint. We’re here because people want us here. We have another store at Rego Park Center and we’re just excited to be here and be a part of the community,” Gerrity said. “We have so many awesome employees we hired locally and people coming in to say hello and shop.”

The grocery store held its soft opening on May 25. At the grand opening, the first 100 customers received a gift bag with products to sample along with a gift card ranging from $5 to $100. Every customer had the opportunity to enter a contest to win produce for a year, which is equivalent to a $500 gift card.

Aldi, which is one of America’s fastest growing retailers, has nearly 2,200 stores across 38 states. The company prides itself on setting the standard for quality and affordability. Its primary focus is saving people money on the food and products they want most and offering shoppers a curated selection of store-exclusive brands.

According to Gerrity, more than 90% of the store consists of Aldi-exclusive products. The store’s award-winning product mix includes organic meats, fresh produce, gourmet cheeses, sustainable seafood, gluten-free products, specialty wine, on-trend items and more, all at unbeatable prices.

The store also has a weekly rotating selection of Aldi Finds. Each week nearly 100 unique products are offered for a limited time, ranging from premium food and household items based on the season. Customers can browse weekly specials to save even more money.

Aldi is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.