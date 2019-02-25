Seven injuries reported after three-alarm blaze engulfed an Elmhurst home

Fire marshals are still investigating what caused a three-alarm fire at an Elmhurst home on Sunday morning that left seven people injured.

The Fire Department reported that the inferno ignited at about 9:20 a.m. on Feb. 24 at a home on 42nd Avenue near 94th Street, with the fire spreading throughout the first and second floors.

More than 130 firefighters from 33 units responded to the blaze along with paramedics and the 110th Precinct as the blaze grew to a three-alarm tempest.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the flames, Fire Department sources said. Three of them were treated at a local hospital; the remaining firefighter refused medical attention.

Two other civilians also wound up being hospitalized with minor injuries, the FDNY reported. Another civilian also refused medical treatment at the scene.

Firefighters worked for nearly two hours before bringing the blaze under control at about 11:27 a.m.

The cause remains unknown at this time, and the investigation continues, Fire Department sources reported.