Jackson Heights man turns himself in after he groped a 13-year-old girl twice on trains in Queens & Manhattan

Police arrested a Jackson Heights man after he allegedly groped a 13-year-old girl while riding the train in Long Island City and Manhattan.

Walter Polanco, 66, reportedly turned himself in to police on March 7 and was charged with stalking and forcible touching. The arrest came shortly after the NYPD released his photos to the public.

According to police, at 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 12, Polanco allegedly approached a 13-year-old girl while onboard the 7 train. As the train approached the Queensboro Plaza station, police say that Polanco touched the girl on her inner thigh.

Polanco allegedly repeated his actions about two weeks later. At 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 26, Polanco allegedly approached the same victim on a northbound 5 train. As it approached the 86th Street station in Manhattan, cops say that Polanco touched the victim on her inner thigh before leaving the train at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station in the Bronx.

Police say that the victim had seen Polanco many times while riding the train.