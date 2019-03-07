Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Creep molests 13-year-old girl twice while riding the train through Long Island City and Manhattan: cops

Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a creep who groped a young girl on two separate occasions while riding the subway in Long Island City and Manhattan.

Police said that the first incident took place on Feb. 12. At 7:15 a.m. that morning, an unidentified man approached a 13-year-old girl while onboard the 7 train. As the train approached the Queensboro Plaza station, authorities noted, the suspect touched the girl on her inner thigh.

Law enforcement sources said the second incident occurred at 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 26, when the suspect approached the same victim on a northbound 5 train as it approached the 86th Street station in Manhattan. Cops said the creep proceeded to touch the victim on her inner thigh before leaving the train at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station in the Bronx.

Police say that the victim, who takes this commute to school in the Bronx, saw the suspect multiple times while riding the train.

At this time, sources familiar with the investigation said, it is unclear if the suspect was following the victim or if they have similar commutes.

The NYPD described the suspect as a partially bald man with a light complexion, standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Cops looking for daring bandits behind ambush robbery attempt on industrial Maspeth street
Cops looking for daring bandits behind ambush robbery attempt on industrial Maspeth street
Whistleblower helps cops catch alleged Woodside train creep who sexually abused 9-year-old girl
Whistleblower helps cops catch alleged Woodside train creep who sexually abused 9-year-old girl
Popular Stories
Five Queens restaurants and chefs named as prestigious James Beard Award semifinalists
New Met Fresh Supermarket to open soon in Whitestone at former Strawberry Farms
Flushing mom could face higher charges after cops rule her daughter's death a homicide


Skip to toolbar