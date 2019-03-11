Cops arrest Bronx woman involved in multiple Bayside burglaries

Police have arrested one of two suspects involved in a burglary pattern in Bayside last month.

Law enforcement from the 111th Precinct announced the arrest of 41-year-old Throgs Neck resident Jennifer Rodriguez on March 11.

According to cops, Rodriguez and an accomplice were caught on surveillance video breaking into two apartments and fleeing with thousands in cash and merchandise.

On Friday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m., cops reported that an unidentified man entered a multi-dwelling unit in the vicinity of 200th Street and 32nd Avenue. Once inside, the suspect allegedly forced his way into one of the apartments and took an orange Dior purse along with $800 in cash. He then fled the scene.

Wanted for a burglary in area of Jordan and 32 ave at 2pm. Anyone know them? pic.twitter.com/2psatpf8oe — NYPD 111th Precinct (@NYPD111Pct) February 3, 2019

In the second incident, police reported that the man gained entry into another nearby multi-dwelling unit. The man then forced his way into an apartment and got away with an Xbox One, a blue Adidas backpack, a black duffle bag and a $1,680 ring, according to authorities.

Same person. Different incident. Anyone recognize him? pic.twitter.com/czCZCMWAE2 — NYPD 111th Precinct (@NYPD111Pct) February 4, 2019

Surveillance footage from a neighboring commercial location showed the man fleeing in a black BMW four-door sedan accompanied by Rodriguez who was seen entering and exiting the vehicle at the time of the incidents.

Rodriguez faces two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property. Her accomplice remains at large.