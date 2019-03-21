Money-hungry bandit beats up man on St. Patrick’s Day in Richmond Hill robbery: cops

Cops are still looking for a thief who punched a man on St. Patrick’s Day and took off with his cash in Richmond Hill.

According to police, at 2:15 a.m. on March 17, a 57-year-old man was sitting in his car at the corner of Lefferts Boulevard and Liberty Avenue when the unidentified crook approached the vehicle. The suspect proceeded to punch the victim in the face and took $150.

The bandit then fled the scene eastbound on Liberty Avenue towards 120th Street.

Officers from the 106th Precinct and EMS responded to the scene. Paramedics took the victim to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The 106th Precinct tweeted out photos of the suspect:

🚨WANTED🚨The male in the picture below is wanted for a Robbery which occurred on March 17,2019 at 225am nears Liberty Ave and Lefferts Blvd. Please call 718-845-2261 with any information. Case# 2019-61. #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/YVM6SO5Q9J — NYPD 106th Precinct (@NYPD106Pct) March 20, 2019

He is described as an Asian/Pacific Islander man with short black hair, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect can call the 106th Precinct at 718-845-2261.