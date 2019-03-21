Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Money-hungry bandit beats up man on St. Patrick’s Day in Richmond Hill robbery: cops

Photos via Twitter/@NYPD106Pct

Cops are still looking for a thief who punched a man on St. Patrick’s Day and took off with his cash in Richmond Hill.

According to police, at 2:15 a.m. on March 17, a 57-year-old man was sitting in his car at the corner of Lefferts Boulevard and Liberty Avenue when the unidentified crook approached the vehicle. The suspect proceeded to punch the victim in the face and took $150.

The bandit then fled the scene eastbound on Liberty Avenue towards 120th Street.

Officers from the 106th Precinct and EMS responded to the scene. Paramedics took the victim to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The 106th Precinct tweeted out photos of the suspect:

 

He is described as an Asian/Pacific Islander man with short black hair, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect can call the 106th Precinct at 718-845-2261.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Ozone Park man shot by cops after opening fire on foe during fight outside bar remains locked up
Ozone Park man shot by cops after opening fire on foe during fight outside bar remains locked up
Cops shoot gunman who opened fire on a bouncer during argument outside an Ozone Park nightclub
Cops shoot gunman who opened fire on a bouncer during argument outside an Ozone Park nightclub
Popular Stories
Man shot on the platform at a Forest Hills train station, cops canvass for suspects
Minor arrested after Bayside's Benjamin Cardozo High School goes into lockdown
The Paper Factory hotel in Long Island City transformed into 'short stay' communal living


Skip to toolbar