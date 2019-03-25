Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
DEVELOPING: Man being questioned in connection with stabbing of woman in Ozone Park

A man is in custody after stabbing a woman on an Ozone Park street on Monday morning, police reported.

According to authorities, at 9:09 a.m. on March 25, officers from the 102nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a woman stabbed near 76th Street and 101st Avenue.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police indicated that the victim sustained a stab wound to the left side of her chest.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police arrested a man, who’s identity is currently being withheld, shortly after the attack.

The NYPD could not confirm the motive behind the stabbing at this time.

Charges against the man are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to QNS.com for more details.

