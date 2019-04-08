Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

DEVELOPING: Man shot in the chest on a Jackson Heights street, investigation underway

Photo via Shutterstock

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Jackson Heights on Monday.

According to authorities, at around 12 p.m. on April 8, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in the vicinity of 88th Street and 37th Avenue.

A report from the Citizen App indicates that the man was shot in the chest, however police could not confirm the details of the shooting at this time.

EMS responded to the scene to assist the victim, who reports say in serious condition. Police are on-scene investigating.

 

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Subway fare-beater in Jamaica linked to deadly shooting in Astoria last summer
Subway fare-beater in Jamaica linked to deadly shooting in Astoria last summer
Amtrak employee takes his own life after shooting colleague in Sunnyside
Amtrak employee takes his own life after shooting colleague in Sunnyside
Popular Stories
'It's just very unnerving'; Bayside residents stunned to learn eight sex offenders were moved into hotel
Starbucks opens its newest location on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Bayside
Brooklyn man convicted at second trial of murdering Howard Beach's Karina Vetrano


Skip to toolbar