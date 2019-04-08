DEVELOPING: Man shot in the chest on a Jackson Heights street, investigation underway

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Jackson Heights on Monday.

According to authorities, at around 12 p.m. on April 8, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in the vicinity of 88th Street and 37th Avenue.

A report from the Citizen App indicates that the man was shot in the chest, however police could not confirm the details of the shooting at this time.

EMS responded to the scene to assist the victim, who reports say in serious condition. Police are on-scene investigating.