Little Neck massage parlor shuts down following multiple building violations

A Little Neck massage parlor has shut its doors following a slew of building violations, according to police sources.

Officers at the 111th Precinct reported that Angel Spa at 253-20 Northern Blvd. had closed after they and the Department of Buildings issued summonses to building owners Bif Furniture. The parlor operated in the building’s second-floor space.

Pursuant to community complaints, @nypd111pct and @NYC_Buildings issued multiple summonses for building violations to Angel Spa at 253rd & Northern this Feb. The business has closed. pic.twitter.com/jTmorqfTCL — NYPD 111th Precinct (@NYPD111Pct) April 10, 2019

According to DOB public records, the massage parlor received a violation for exposed electrical wiring in February as well as four separate Environmental Control Board (ECB) violations. One of the ECB violations was for the illegal use of a commercial space as a massage parlor in a C1 district.

“Partitions erected in massage parlor creating five rooms. Partitions erected without [a] permit,” reads part of the violation.

According to the DOB website, the agency issues Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings(OATH) or ECB violations when properties do not comply with a part of the New York City Construction Codes and/or Zoning Resolution. Respondents can challenge violations at a hearing or pay the penalties if found in violation.

The first complaint against Angel Spa was made in 2016 when the location was reported as the site of an illegal massage parlor contrary to zoning.

The spa is located near the five Northern Boulevard massage parlors that received multiple ECB summonses back in February 2018. Officers from the 111th Precinct along with the Mayor’s Office of Special Enforcement and DOB inspectors conducted a joint operation to issue a combined 20 summonses to the massage parlors.

Since last February, R Station at 255-08 Northern Blvd.,which has since been renamed Top Beauty Spa, earned four additional violations.

“Observed 1st story commercial space occupied as massage parlor contrary to C of O, illegal use in a C1 district. Partitions erected in massage parlor creating six rooms. Partitions erected without [a] permit,” reads the February violation on the DOB website.