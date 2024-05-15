The Rockaway Beach Bazaar returns, kicking off summer at Beach 97th

Beachgoers can enjoy a summer filled with fun at the Rockaway Bazaar.

The Rockaway Bazaar has reopened for the season at Beach 97th, located at 97-01 Shore Front Pkwy. in Rockaway Beach, inviting families and food lovers to experience the best culinary delights the Rockaways have to offer.

Open daily from noon to early evening, the bazaar features local favorites, such as Red Hook Lobster, Seaney Pizza, Hook Burger and SandShark Bar.

The rest of the vendors will begin serving the community on Memorial Day weekend and continue seven days a week throughout the summer.

In addition to the delectable food options, the bazaar will host a variety of local shops, including Borders, a surf and apparel retailer, and Pattern Village, a sustainable swimwear company. Local businesses interested in joining the marketplace this season are encouraged to apply here.

Beachgoers can also look forward to an array of musical performances starting this May. The Rockaway Bazaar will serve not only as a hub for local shopping and dining, but also as a cultural venue with a summer music series.

Below is a list of events coming up in the months of May and June.

May

Every Thursday beginning 5/23: Rockin Lobstah Jam w/ Rho and Friends

5/24- Wine with Sue

5/25- Solshyne

5/26- Junxion Presents

5/27- DJ Mike Torres

5/31- Meddle Juice presents Seven Ones and more

June

6/1- Jah Stix

6/2- Every Flavor Weather Machine

6/8- The Level Party

6/9- Rock Soup RBNY

6/14- IREspect Band + Drifting Roots

6/15- Pan Arcadia + Mayqueen

6/16- Rho and the Nomads

6/21- Mighty Quinn

6/22- DJ Mouse

6/23- Dawn Drake and Zapote

6/28- Maddie Juice Presents: Agua De Gio, Jarita La Onda and more

6/29- Solshyne

6/30- Dancorcism Dance Party w/ Debbie Attias