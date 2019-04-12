Springfield Gardens man cuffed in fatal shooting of a man on a neighborhood block

Police arrested a Springfield Gardens man for shooting a man in the chest on a neighborhood street last month.

Following an ongoing investigation, Keanu Suckoo, 18, was arrested on April 11 for the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Pernell Cudjoe.

According to police, at 6:54 p.m. on March 5, officers from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a male shot in the vicinity of 180th Street and 145th Avenue.

Upon their arrival, officers found Cudjoe lying unresponsive at the scene with a bullet wound in his chest.

EMS rushed Cudjoe to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, it is not clear what the motive was behind the shooting.

Suckoo was charged with murder, attempted murder and two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm.