Queens man found dead with gunshot wound to his chest blocks away from his home

Photo via Google Maps

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead just blocks away from his Springfield Gardens home.

At 6:54 p.m. on March 5, officers from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding male shot in the vicinity of 180th Street and 145th Avenue. Upon their arrival police found 27-year-old Pernell Cudjoe, of 145th Street, lying unresponsive at the location with a bullet wound in his chest.

EMS rushed Cudjoe to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

