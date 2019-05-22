Homeless man cuffed for stealing cash and tools from a parked car in Ridgewood

A homeless man was arrested for allegedly stealing cash and tools from a parked car in Ridgewood.

According to police, at around 3:15 p.m. on May 7, 29-year-old Joseph Ancona allegedly approached a black 2012 Honda that was parked in front of 710 Seneca Ave. Ancona then broke into the car and stole $500 in cash and tools valued at $550.

Following an ongoing investigation, Ancona was arrested on May 20 at the 104th Precinct. He was charged with grand larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police indicated that Ancona was homeless and had a lengthy arrest record with crimes related to fueling a drug habit.