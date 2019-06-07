Seven attackers wanted for pummeling and robbing two men inside a park in Astoria

Cops are looking for a group of seven who attacked and robbed a pair of men in an Astoria public park last month.

Authorities say that at 11:30 p.m. on May 23, a 28-year-old man and 25-year-old man were inside Rainey Park, located at 34th Avenue and Vernon Boulevard, when they were approached by a group of unknown individuals who asked them for the time.

When they tried to tell the group what time it was, police noted, at least one of the suspects attacked the 28-year-old, punching him repeatedly.

Law enforcement sources said the attackers then demanded property from the victims. They took the 28-year-old victim’s smart watch, wallet, debit card, credit cards, and his Samsung cellphone, and the 25-year-old victim’s iPhone and credit cards before fleeing the scene.

The 28-year-old victim went to a local hospital on his own to get treatment for a broken jaw. The incident was later reported to the 114th Precinct.

On June 5, the NYPD released video of the suspects, who are described as five men and two women:

It’s the second major group assault currently under investigation in the 114th Precinct. The NYPD released last week images of six men who chased a male victim into an Astoria 7-Eleven store last month and brutally beat him.