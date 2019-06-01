Six suspects wanted for chasing man into Astoria convenience store and violently assaulting him

Police released photos on Friday night of six men wanted in connection with a bloody beating inside an Astoria 7-Eleven store a week earlier.

Law enforcement sources said the group chased the 25-year-old male victim into the 7-Eleven store at 30-01 30th Ave. at 11 p.m. on May 24.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that the victim ran inside the store and attempted to hide behind the counter to avoid the attack. However, the group found him and began assaulting him about the body.

One of the suspects grabbed a liquor bottle and struck the victim numerous times, according to police, causing the bottle to break. Nonetheless, authorities noted, the assailant used the broken bottle to stab the man repeatedly in the abdomen, chest and arm.

Another individual allegedly attacked the man with a coffee pot, law enforcement sources noted.

The victim managed to get away from his attackers and run home, sources familiar with the investigation said. Family members contacted police and brought him to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment of numerous lacerations and a fractured finger.

The incident was reported to the 114th Precinct. At this time, police have not yet disclosed a possible motive for the assault.

Anyone with information regarding the attack or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.