Brooklyn man dies after being hit by car on the Belt Parkway in South Ozone Park

A Brooklyn man died of his injuries on Sunday night after he was struck by a car while crossing the Belt Parkway in South Ozone Park.

Authorities say that at 11:15 p.m. on July 14, police responded to a 911 call regarding pedestrian struck on the Belt Parkway near 135th Place.

Upon their arrival, officers from the 106th Precinct found 59-year-old Edwin Otero, of Park Place, lying in the roadway with trauma to his head and body.

A preliminary investigation found that a 26-year-old man was driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz, G25 in the left lane on the eastbound Belt Parkway when he struck Otero, who was crossing the parkway north to south.

EMS rushed Otero to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene following the collision. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.