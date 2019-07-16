Do you live in one of the 10 Queens neighborhoods that had the most expensive home sales?

A recent report takes a look at which neighborhoods in Queens are the most expensive based off of median sale prices in the second quarter.

PropertyShark recently released a report ranking the priciest neighborhoods in New York City during Q2. According to their findings, the Malba section of Whitestone was the priciest neighborhood in Queens with a median home sale price of $1,125,000.

Ditmars-Steinway came in as the borough’s second most expensive neighborhood. With a median home sale price of $964,500, the neighborhood saw a 79 percent increase year-over-year.

The third most expensive neighborhood in the second quarter for Queens is Hunters Point with a median home sale price of $890,000, showing a 11 percent decrease year-over-year. Following close behind with a median home sale price of $880,000 is Queensboro Hills.

Fresh Meadows came in at number six with a median home sale price of $851,500, showing a 3 percent increase year-over-year. Rockwood Park came in at number seven, raising 23 percent year-over-year, with a median home sale price of $845,000. East Flushing is next in line with a median home sale price of $832,000.

Rounding out the bottom of the top 10 Queens neighborhoods was Jamaica Estates, Auburndale and Middle Village, who saw median home sale prices of $750,000, $739,000 and $725,000, respectively.

Read the full report at www.propertyshark.com/Real-Estate-Reports/priciest-NYC-neighborhoods.

