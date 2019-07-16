Here are 11 places in Queens that will give you that classic diner experience

The classic diner is simple. It’s made up of a large menu with large portions, decor from the 1950s, quick and friendly service and, most importantly, good food.

Luckily, Queens is filled with diners that get it right. The borough is home to casual eateries that have been around for decades and have gained a following among locals as the perfect places to grab a great breakfast, a late-night snack and everything in between.

Here are 10 diners in Queens that are getting it right.

Atlantic Diner – 111-60 Atlantic Ave., Richmond Hill

The newly renovated Atlantic Diner offers a robust menu cooked by a chef who has worked in international cuisine for 30 years. Come by for breakfast, lunch, dinner or any other in between meal you can think of – Atlantic Diner is open 24/7.

Blue Bay Diner – 58-50 Francis Lewis Blvd., Flushing

A classic Greek diner, the Blue Bay Diner is a staple in the neighborhood. Their menu is large and varied, so regardless of what food you’re craving, you’ll likely find it at Blue Bay. Located between both New York airports, the restaurant is a great place to stop if you’re on you’re way out or coming back home.

Buccaneer Diner – 93-01 Astoria Blvd., East Elmhurst

Buccaneer Diner, located near LaGuardia Airport, is a blast from the past. With jukeboxes at each table, patrons may forget they’re having a meal in 2019 and not 1950. Buccaneer Diner is open 24/7 and is a great place for a midnight snack.

Court Square Diner – 5-30 23rd St, Long Island City

The Court Square Diner is one of the oldest in the borough, opening up in 1946. There food is fresh, with a baker on site making sweet pastries daily. Better yet, the diner gives back to its neighbors and has made charitable donations to local causes year after year.

Good Eats Diner – 69-32 Grand Ave., Maspeth

Customers have a lot of nice things to say about Good Eats Diner in Maspeth. The decor is nice, the wait staff is friendly and attentive. But in the compliment barrage, the thing that comes up the most is the thing every good restaurant needs – fantastic food.

Jax Inn Diner – 72-12 Northern Blvd., Jackson Heights

With over 100 options on the menu, there is little you could want that you can’t find at the Jax Inn Diner. But even better than the tasty meals are the desserts. Cookies, cakes, pies and pastries put this diner over the top. Come for dinner, stay for dessert.

Neptune Diner – 31-05 Astoria Blvd., Astoria

Among other things, Astoria is known for its Greek food. And in Astoria, there is no Greek diner like Neptune. A neighborhood staple, Neptune Diner has been around for decades. Sitting right below the Astoria Boulevard stop on the N and W trains, it’s also a convenient option for anyone in northwest Queens.

Parkway Diner – 44-25 Douglaston Pkwy, Little Neck

Friendly staff, tasty food and all for a classic diner price, the Parkway Diner in Little Neck has the whole package. Customers boast online about how on their first visit to the diner, they were treated like family. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Springfield Diner – 128-13 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica

It may look like you’re typical run-of-the-mill diner on the outside, but something special is cooking inside the kitchen of the Springfield Diner in Jamaica. The diner is not open for dinner but that doesn’t matter; its breakfast is the best in the neighborhood.

The Ozone Diner – 133-35 79th St., Howard Beach

It may be a little crowded but that’s only because it’s so popular. The Ozone Diner has quickly become a staple in Howard Beach, because of it’s classic look, delicious food and accommodating service.

Tower Diner – 98-95 Queens Blvd., Rego Park

Located in a former bank building, the unique looking Tower Diner makes every meal to order. Despite that, the service is quick and the food is good. Open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., Tower Diner is a good option for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a midnight snack.

Editor’s note: The preceding is for informational purposes only; the locations were chosen at random by the author.