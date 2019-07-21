Two men sought for string of burglaries at homes in Flushing and Bayside

Cops are looking for two men responsible for six burglaries across Flushing and Bayside dating back to May.

On July 20, the NYPD released video footage of the perpetrators behind the burglary pattern involving homes located within the confines of the 111th Precinct.

In each break-in, law enforcement sources said, the suspects got into the home through a rear window that they either forced open, or happened to have been left open by the victim.

Police said the first burglary occurred between 9:30 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. on May 28, when the perpetrators entered a home on 196th Place and removed a ring and Taiwanese currency.

Authorities said they struck three more times on June 26, breaking into a home on 189th Street between 11:20 and 11:48 a.m. that morning and stealing jewelry along with $5,000 in cash. They also hit a residence on 184th Street between 11 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. and stole seven watches, jewelry, $4,000 in cash and a wallet.

Their final burglary that day took place between 11:30 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. at a house on 205th Street, from which they stole jewelry, cops said.

The burglars also hit two homes on the Fourth of July, removing an iPad from a location on 196th Place between 10:20 and 11 a.m., and stealing a watch, jewelry and jade stones from a home on 189th Street between 10 a.m. and 5:50 p.m.

Cops said the suspects used two Audi vehicles in committing the break-ins. The vehicles, along with the burglars’ images, are seen in the July 20 security camera video.

Anyone with information regarding the crooks’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.