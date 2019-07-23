GrowNYC Youthmarket opens in Far Rockaway allowing residents access to fresh produce

The Rockaway Youth Task Force joined with City Councilmember Donovan Richards and representatives of the city ‘s Economic Development Corporation to launch GrowNYC’s Youthmarket Farmstand in Far Rockaway.

As a key milestone of the city’s Downtown Far Rockaway rezoning, the farmstand will empower young people in the community to develop their entrepreneurial skills.

“GrowNYC’s first Youthmarket in Downtown Far Rockaway not only delivers on one of the rezoning’s commitments, but it also empowers our youth to be the leaders in our community while providing access to fresh. Locally grown produce,” Richards said.

Through GrowNYC’s Youthmarket Farmstand program, young people sell fresh fruits and vegetables from local farms while learning about health, nutrition, the environment, and regional agriculture. In addition to teaching participants about promotion, merchandising, and customer service skills, the Youthmarket will increase the availability of fresh produce in Far Rockaway.

“The expansion of the Youthmarket shows that we are making good on our promise to Downtown Far Rockaway,” said James Patchett, NYCEDC President and CEO. “This unique program will teach young people how to run a small business while bringing new vibrancy and opportunity to the neighborhood.”

The Youthmarket program’s expansion to the neighborhood is part of the Downtown Far Rockaway rezoning and Roadmap for Action, a $288 million neighborhood revitalization initiative. The Roadmap for Action was developed in response to recommendations from the Downtown Far Rockaway Working Group and includes efforts from a range of city agencies, and investment in infrastructure, parks, community facilities, housing resources, and small-business support.

The Youthmarket is located at 1002-1004 Beach 320th Street and it operates every Saturday until Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.