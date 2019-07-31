Suspect behind failed South Ozone Park shooting wanted for two robbery attempts in Queens

The NYPD believes that the man behind a failed shooting at a South Ozone Park woman is behind two robberies that took place in Richmond Hill and Briarwood the very next day.

According to police, at 12:45 a.m. on July 20, the suspect stole an e-bike that was parked in front of 95-04 Van Wyck Expy. and fled southbound on the service road. When the owner of the e-bike began to follow the suspect, he dropped the bike and fired a shot from a firearm at the owner.

The owner was not hit by the shot and the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

At 9 p.m. that same day, the suspect approached a 53-year-old man, who was walking at the corner of 87th Ave and 143rd Street. The suspect pulled out a firearm, forced the victim to the ground and took $7,000 in cash and a cellphone.

The crook then fled the scene in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The NYPD initially began their search for the suspect on July 19. At 6:40 p.m. that day, the suspect, while wearing a black shirt over his face, approached a 45-year-old woman in front of her home, located in the vicinity of 109th Street and 109th Avenue, held up a gun and tried to fire it at the woman. However, the gun did not fire, and after trying and failing to fire a second time, the suspect fled the scene on foot southbound on 109th Street and then westbound on 109th Avenue.

Police released the following video of the suspect, taken some time after the failed shooting in South Ozone Park:

