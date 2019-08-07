Man dies of injuries one week after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Glendale

A Glendale man died of his injuries after he was struck by car in a neighborhood street last week.

Authorities say that at 4:36 p.m. on July 28, police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on 62nd Street near Myrtle Avenue. When they arrived on scene, officers found 55-year-old Jan Galej lying in the roadway with trauma throughout his body.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad found that a 71-year-old man was driving a 2014 Nissan sedan northbound on 62nd Street. As he was approaching Myrtle Avenue, the driver tried to pass another vehicle that was turning right. After he passed the vehicle, the driver struck Galej, who was in the crosswalk.

EMS rushed Galej to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Aug. 3. The driver remained at the scene and was not injured following the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.