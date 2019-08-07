Schneps Media partners with Citymeals to give back to homebound senior citizens

Victoria Schneps/QNS
Employees from the Bayside and Brooklyn offices of Schneps Media joined together on Friday Aug. 2 to pack meals for the Citymeals on Wheels program.

Employees from the Bayside and Brooklyn offices of Schneps Media joined together on Friday Aug. 2 to pack meals for the Citymeals on Wheels program at the Joan & Bob Tisch Emergency Meal Distribution Center in the Bronx.

During one morning of work, the staff packed 2,200 boxes for the food delivery service nonprofit created to combat elder hunger.

The teams lined up in assembly line fashion to to pack Emergency Food Packages, 6-pound, four-meal boxes of shelf-stable food delivered directly to clients. These packages are used in times of emergency when the program is unable to get meals to clients. All of Citymeal’s homebound meal recipients receive a box. 

Citymeals opened the Hunts Point distribution center in October in order to expand its operations providing weekend, and emergency meals throughout the five boroughs. The warehouse can accommodate up to 250 volunteers at once. 

In addition to the service work, the outing served as a retreat for the company’s employees after the QNS website crossed the 1 million view threshold on the afternoon of July 31, shattering the all-time record of 886,931 page views set the month before in June.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Puzzle Break escape rooms opens its latest attraction in Rego Park
Puzzle Break escape rooms opens its latest attraction in Rego Park
Queens and Long Island senior care businesses unite in health expo at North Shore Towers
Queens and Long Island senior care businesses unite in health expo at North Shore Towers
Popular Stories
Four dozen schools in every corner of Queens found to have lead paint during inspections: report
Oh rats! This report outlines which Queens neighborhoods had the most rodent complaints
Flushing Meadows playground disinfected after 32 are sickened with bacterial infection linked to water outlets


Skip to toolbar