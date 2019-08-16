Gunmen confront Ozone Park woman in her own bedroom and steal her valuables: cops

Detectives need the public’s help in finding two gunmen who terrorized a woman in her Ozone Park bedroom this week and stole her belongings.

Law enforcement sources said the home invasion occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the area of 95th Avenue and 77th Street.

According to authorities, a 58-year-old woman was in her bedroom when the two unidentified suspects entered, displayed firearms and demanded money. The gunmen grabbed a cellphone and jewelry, then bolted from the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 102nd Precinct. The woman was not injured.

On Aug. 15, the NYPD released video footage of the perpetrators, both of whom were described as males with dark complexions.

As shown, one individual wore a New York Yankees baseball cap, a white t-shirt, blue jeans and orange or red gloves while carrying a gray umbrella. The other home invader wore a blue skull cap and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.