Man in custody for allegedly setting house fire that killed a Queens Village woman

A Queens Village man was cuffed on Wednesday for allegedly setting the home he shared on fire, killing his wheelchair-bound co-tenant.

Police say that Rampersaud Persaud, 49, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged with two counts of murder and one count of arson.

According to police, at 11:10 p.m. on Sept. 3, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a house fire at 88-20 219th St. After extinguishing the fire, FDNY personnel found 63-year-old Bibi Jasmin on the first floor, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS rushed to the location and declared Jasmin dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Reports indicated that Persaud was Jasmin’s tenant, but police could not confirm their relationship at this time.

Sources familiar with the investigation also could not immediately confirm the motive for the alleged arson, however the FDNY ruled that the fire was incendiary. The investigation is ongoing.