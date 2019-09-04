Woman dies after fire rips through her Queens Village home: FDNY

A Queens Village woman died on Tuesday night after a fire ripped through her home.

Authorities say that 11:10 p.m. on Sept. 3, police responded to a 911 call regarding a house fire at 88-20 219th St. After deploying multiple units to the scene, the FDNY was able to get the fire under control at 11:55 p.m.

After extinguishing the fire, FDNY personnel found 63-year-old Bibi Jasmin on the first floor, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS rushed to the location and declared Jasmin dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

While the cause of the fire has not been determined, the FDNY stated that the fire started on the first floor of the home. The Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire and the investigation is ongoing.