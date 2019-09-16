Slasher slices man on Elmhurst street for refusing to give him cash: NYPD

Police are looking for a knife-wielding robber who slashed a 28-year-old in the face over the weekend after the victim refused to give him money in Elmhurst.

Authorities say that at 4 p.m. on Sept. 15, police responded to a 911 call regarding a person slashed in the vicinity of 41st Avenue and Warren Street. Upon their arrival, officers from the 110th Precinct found a 28-year-old man with a cut on his face.

The victim told police that he was approached by an unknown man who was asking for money. When the victim refused, an argument started between the two men, leading the suspect to pull out a knife and slash the victim in the face. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 110th Precinct and EMS responded to the location. Paramedics transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

Cops described the suspect as a Hispanic man with a medium complexion, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.