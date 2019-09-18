Ongoing noise issues leads Glendale man to slash his neighbor during early morning argument

Cops are looking for a man who slashed his neighbor in their Glendale building over a noise dispute early Wednesday morning.

Police said that at around 6:25 a.m. on Sept. 18, an unknown man, who lives on the third floor of a residential building in the vicinity of 78th Road and 81st Street, went down to the second floor to confront his 44-year-old male neighbor over a noise complaint.

Sources familiar with the investigation reported that the victim and suspect have a history of noise dispute conflicts.

According to law enforcement sources, the confrontation led to an argument between the men. The beef turned bloody, authorities said, when the suspect slashed him. Police did not point out where the victim was sliced.

After the attack, cops said, the knife-toting neighbor fled the building inside a gray Jeep.

Officers from the 104th Precinct and EMS responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

At this time, police could not provide a description of the suspect.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.