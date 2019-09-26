Cops looking for creep who touched a woman’s butt inside a train station at the Ridgewood/Bushwick border

The NYPD is looking for a creep who touched a woman’s butt while climbing the stairs at a train station near the Ridgewood border.

Police say that at 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 11, a 25-year-old woman was walking down the stairs to the L train at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues subway station. As she went down the stairs, an unknown man who was going up the stairs passed her and touched her buttocks.

The suspect then fled the location to parts unknown. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released images of the suspect on Sept. 25, taken from nearby surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.