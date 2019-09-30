Corona man found with multiple stab wounds blocks away from his home

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed just blocks away from his Corona home.

According to authorities, at 12:38 a.m. on Sept. 29, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed in the vicinity of 37th Avenue and 97th Street. Upon their arrival, officers from the 115th Precinct found 22-year-old Roque Alvarez Montes, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chin, back and left arm.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed Alvarez Montes to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.