Cops looking for man who punched a 71-year-old man in the face in Jamaica

The NYPD is looking for a man who socked a senior man while walking down a Jamaica street last week.

Police say that at 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, a 71-year-old man was approached by an unknown man in front of 165-02 Jamaica Ave. The suspect proceeded to punch the 71-year-old man in the face with a closed fist before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

EMS took the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was treated for pain and swelling to his face.

Police released video of the suspect walking westbound on Jamaica Avenue shortly before the incident.

