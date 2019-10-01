Cops looking for man who punched a 71-year-old man in the face in Jamaica

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who socked a senior man while walking down a Jamaica street last week.

Police say that at 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, a 71-year-old man was approached by an unknown man in front of 165-02 Jamaica Ave. The suspect proceeded to punch the 71-year-old man in the face with a closed fist before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

EMS took the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was treated for pain and swelling to his face.

Police released video of the suspect walking westbound on Jamaica Avenue shortly before the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

