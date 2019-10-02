Man dies of injuries after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Jamaica

An attempted robbery in Jamaica turned deadly after one of the robbers was shot by his accomplice on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that at 1:13 p.m. on Oct. 1, officers from the 103rd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in the vicinity of 160th Street and Tuskegee Airmen Way. Upon their arrival, officers found 24-year-old Tyrell Simms, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Sources familiar with the investigation say that Simms and his accomplice, a 46-year-old man, intended to rob a 38-year-old man at the location when Simms was accidentally shot by his accomplice. The 38-year-old man was not injured as a result.

EMS responded to the location and rushed Simms to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 46-year-old man, who has not been identified, was taken into custody with charges against him pending.