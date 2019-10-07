Queens Chamber of Commerce honors top construction projects at annual Building Awards Gala

The Queens Chamber of Commerce honored 17 outstanding construction projects at its 2019 Annual Building Awards Gala on Oct. 3 at the recently opened TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

More than 400 business, government and community leaders were in attendance at the annual event, which recognizes excellence in the construction and design of building projects in Queens.

“Thank you all for continuing to make this borough grow,” said guest of honor Melanie LaRocca, New York City Department of Buildings Commissioner. “Queens is booming, and your good business is our good business.”

Special guests included Borough President Melinda Katz, City Councilmen Donovan Richards (D-Far Rockaway), Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) and Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), New York State Assembly members David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and Alicia Hyndman (D-St. Albans), and Commissioner of NYC Department of Small Businesses Gregg Bishop.

The TWA Hotel, which opened in May of this year, is the culmination of years of work to restore the landmark TWA Flight Center, designed by renowned architect Eero Saarinen, which was honored by the Queens Chamber at their Annual Building Awards Gala in 1962.

Tyler Morse, CEO and managing partner of MCR and MORSE Development, owner and developer of the TWA Hotel, delivered the keynote address on the vision behind the TWA Hotel.

“Eero Saarinen would have been proud that the Queens Chamber’s 2019 Annual Building Awards were held in his cathedral to aviation — and that the community has infused its new restaurants, shops and event spaces with such energy,” said Morse.

Thomas Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, said the TWA Hotel is an architectural marvel, and the perfect sit for the Building Awards gala.

“In celebrating and encouraging excellence in building design, which is so evidently on display here tonight, we at the Queens Chamber hope also to encourage the economic and cultural growth that makes our borough such a vibrant place to live, raise a family and do business,” Grech said.

The 2019 Building Award winners are as follows:

(Construction Award Winners)

(Commercial)

LaGuardia Gateway Partners for Eastern Concourse, Terminal B, LaGuardia Airport

(Hotels & Motels)

TWA Hotel

Owner – MCR and MORSE Development

Architects – Beyer Blinder Belle Architects & Planners LLP and LUBRANO CIAVARRA Architects

Builder – Turner Construction Company

(Mixed Use – Residential/Commercial/Industrial)

Alvista Towers

Owner – 94th Avenue, Jamaica LLC

Architect – GF55 Partners

Builder – Artimus Construction

(Single & Two Family Residences)

Yu Residence

Owner – Xin Jian Yu / Min Qiu

Architect – Paul W Athineos

Builder – Yan Chun Lin

(Health Care Related Facilities)

Northwell Health Laboratories – Little Neck Parkway

Owner – Betty Sarmiento

Architect – Flad Architects

Builder – Antonio Cabrera of Hunter Roberts Construction Group

(Interior Design Award Winners)

(Commercial)

Bohack Square

Owner – Alex Ligas

Architect – Sotir Associates

Builder and Interior Designer – Elli NY Design Corp.

(Mixed Use – Residential/Commercial/Industrial)

The Delson

Owner – TSINY 163 rd Street Housing Development Fund Corporation

Architect – Amie Gross Architects

Builder – Racanelli Construction Co, Inc.

(Single & Two Family Residences)

O’Byrne Residence

Owner – Daniel and Mary O’Byrne

Architect – Kevin Wolfe Architect, PC

Builder – Heirloom Woodworking

(Rehabilitation, Readaptive Use Alteration, Or Addition Award Winners)

(Commercial)

TWA Hotel

Owner – MCR and MORSE Development

Architects – Beyer Blinder Belle Architects & Planners LLP and LUBRANO CIAVARRA Architects

Builder – Turner Construction Company

(Health Care Related)

St. John’s Episcopal Hospital

Owner – Episcopal Health Services

Architect – Samir Rejeili

Builder – Michael Fennessy of The Shannon Group

(Mixed Use – Residential/Commercial/Industrial)

Sussman-Automatic Corporation

Owner – 34 th Street L.I.C. Realty Co., LLC

Architect – Tom Kundig

Builder – Patrick Muecke of Muecke, Inc.

(Office Building)

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1056

Owner – Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1056

Architect – Joshua Zinder, AIA

Builder – Augustino D. D’Alonzo Jr.

(Schools & Colleges)

Electrical Industry Training Center (EITC)

Owner – Educational and Cultural Trust Fund of the Electrical Industry

Architect – Gensler

Builder – JIBEI

(Single & Two Family Residences)

Build it Back Housing

Owner – Samnarain Sooperpersaid

Architect – Angelo Costa

Builder – Michael Dubb

(Industrial)

Alphapointe

Owner – Alphapointe

Architect – Joel Miele, Jr., P.E., / Benjamin Leonardi, R.A.

Builder – Stephen Paolino of JPC Contracting Inc.

(Landscape Design, Courtyards, Plazas)

O’Byrne Residence

Owner – Daniel and Mary O’Byrne

Architect – Kevin Wolfe Architect, PC

Builder – New Creations Landscapes, Inc.

(OPEN OR ENCLOSED PUBLIC SPACE WINNERS)

(Commercial)