Creep gropes a woman’s rear end at a Richmond Hill subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for a creep who touched a woman’s butt while inside a Richmond Hill subway station last month.

According to police, at 7:25 a.m. on Sept. 21, a 48-year-old woman was inside the Jamaica-Van Wyck subway station when an unknown man touched her buttocks. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured as a result of the incident, which was reported to officers in the 102nd Precinct.

On Oct. 10, the NYPD released video of the suspect taken from an MTA bus.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.