Blink Fitness to open new location in Springfield Gardens this month

A popular fitness chain will open a new Queens location in Springfield Gardens later this month.

Blink Fitness will open its doors at 130-20 Farmers Blvd. and is set to open in October. The 13,500 square-foot space will be the chain’s 10th Queens location to date.

Using state-of-the-art equipment for every fitness level, Blink Fitness offers monthly memberships starting at $15. Certified personal trainers will be available for members looking for one-on-one fitness coaching. On an ongoing basis, personal training sessions start as low as $30, and every membership comes with a free personal training start up session.

Blink Fitness members will also have access to the Blink Fitness App, which allows members to work out anytime, anywhere by providing hundreds of workout videos, as well as nutrition advice and recipes.

“Our dedication to Mood Above Muscle® is evident in everything we do,” said Suprima Sanders, club manager of Blink Springfield Gardens. “We are raising the bar for gyms today. Through Blink’s dedicated and professionally trained staff, our uplifting colors, sleek design and clean facility, the Springfield Gardens gym will be a healthy neighborhood hub where folks will leave happier than when they came in.”

Local residents and commuters can purchase pre-opening memberships at the gym’s location. Blink Springfield Gardens is also offering a chance to enter a sweepstakes to win a free one-year membership.

For more information on Blink’s Springfield Gardens location and to enter the sweepstakes for a free one-year membership, visit blinkfitness.com/locations/springfield-gardens.