PHOTOS: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Queens walk raises $700,000

Photos by Dean Moses
The Making Strides of Queens walk raised $700,000 for the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society announced Monday that 20,000 walkers raised $700,000 at Sunday’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Queens walk.

The non-competitive 5K walk at Flushing Meadows Corona Park raised awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society, supporting breast cancer research and free patient service programs like transportation to treatment, lodging for patients traveling for treatment, and a 24/7/365 cancer information hotline.

The event included a full morning of performances and speakers, a ceremonial ribbon cutting, and a Survivor Village where cancer survivors enjoyed free activities and giveaways.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Free mammogram bus coming to southeast Queens lawmaker’s office this month
Free mammogram bus coming to southeast Queens lawmaker’s office this month
Commemorative coins sponsored by Queens congresswoman aim to bolster breast cancer fight
Commemorative coins sponsored by Queens congresswoman aim to bolster breast cancer fight


Skip to toolbar