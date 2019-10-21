PHOTOS: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Queens walk raises $700,000

The American Cancer Society announced Monday that 20,000 walkers raised $700,000 at Sunday’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Queens walk.

The non-competitive 5K walk at Flushing Meadows Corona Park raised awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society, supporting breast cancer research and free patient service programs like transportation to treatment, lodging for patients traveling for treatment, and a 24/7/365 cancer information hotline.

The event included a full morning of performances and speakers, a ceremonial ribbon cutting, and a Survivor Village where cancer survivors enjoyed free activities and giveaways.