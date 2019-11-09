Cops seek person of interest in connection with Ridgewood assault

Police are searching for a person of interest who in connection with an assault in a Ridgewood restaurant last month.

Auhtorities said a 29-year-old man was inside of a restaurant located at 9-13 Wyckoff Ave. at 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 when he was involved in a dispute that turned physical. Several unknown individuals struck the victim, who was thrown to the ground and struck his head.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition.

Police released a photo on Nov. 8 of a person of interest believed to be connected with the assault. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.