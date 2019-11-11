Fence-jumping crook breaks into parked truck in Ozone Park and steals cash: NYPD

Cops are looking for the crook who broke into a commercial truck and stole cash in Ozone Park in September.

According to police, at around 12 p.m. on Sept. 23, an unknown man jumped the fence at a residence on 77th Street near Glenmore Avenue. The suspect proceeded to break into a truck at the location and steal $260 in cash.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim stated that the truck is used for his business, according to the NYPD.

The 106th Precinct identified the suspect as Andres Flores and released his photo on their Twitter account on Nov. 10.

Anyone with information about Flores’ whereabouts are asked to call the 106th Precinct at 718-845-2261.