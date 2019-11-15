Ice skating at JFK? TWA Hotel to open rink

If you have some time to kill before takeoff at JFK Airport, the TWA Hotel’s new ice rink can offer a fun way to wait and ease your nerves.

The new on-airport hotel at JFK, which launched in the spring, open the Runway Rink on Nov. 30. The 56-by-44-foot rink will be installed on the tarmac near the hotel’s Connie cocktail lounge, which will give skaters a unique view as the circle the rink.

There will also be a regularly occurring skating show based on the Connie’s history — after retiring from TWA, tail number N8083H served as an Alaskan bush plane that dropped supplies in the Prudhoe Bay.

The TWA Hotel will also be offering frosty beers, Sno-Caps candy and other snacks and drinks for those at the rink and showing off a dazzling holiday light display and tree.

“Normally, when you hear about ice at the airport, it’s not good news” says Tyler Morse, CEO and managing partner of MCR/MORSE Development, the owner-operator of the TWA Hotel. “But in this case, people can get excited about a frozen tarmac at JFK — we’re creating the Rockefeller Center of Queens.”

The company is also selling branded TWA hats and scarves for the cold winter months.

Guests can skate Monday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p .m. through the end of February.

Admission to skate is $15 and $10 for kids under 12. Skate rentals are $10.