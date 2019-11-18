Man killed in crash on the Horace Harding Expressway: NYPD

Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Horace Harding Expressway that left a Tennessee man dead on Sunday night.

Cops responded to a 911 call regarding the collision on the Horace Harding Expressway at 153rd Street just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 17. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 52-year-old Anthony Tucker, of Tennessee, unconscious in the driver’s seat of a 2018 Dodge Caravan.

EMS arrived and transported Tucker to New York-Presbyterian Hospital- Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Tucker was traveling eastbound on the expressway and as he was approaching 153rd Street, he allegedly suffered a medical episode, causing the vehicle to veer left and strike a pole.

The vehicle continued across a grass median and an exit ramp before stalling on the concrete median between the eastbound Long Island Expressway and the exit ramp for Kissena Boulevard, according to the investigation, which remains ongoing.